Cold Front Brings Storms To San Antonio, Wintry Mix To Hill Country

A strong cold front is pushing across South Texas on Wednesday. This will trigger some showers, gusty winds, possible hail and near freezing temperatures for San Antonio and a wintry mix for the northern Hill Country.

Gov. Greg Abbott is putting state resources on standby ahead of severe weather in Texas Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service reports freezing rain and snow could add up to four inches northwest of a line from Rock Springs to Mountain Home.

Forecasters say rain over that region will convert to freezing rain and snow around midnight tonight as temperatures continue to fall.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports travel will be dangerous to the far west and northwest of San Antonio as bridges and overpasses ice up.

A winter weather watch is in effect through Thursday for much of the Hill Country, including Burnet, Gillespie, Kerr, Kimble and Llano Counties. Real and Val Verde Counties are under the watch too.

The weather service has not ruled out the possibility of the wintry mix shifting further to the east towards San Antonio.

A winter storm warning is in effect for counties farther to the west of San Antonio.

Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected across portions of the Permian Basin, Trans Pecos, Culberson County, the Big Bend Area and Presidio Valley.

Accumulations of 7 to 12 inches expected across the southeastern Permian Basin and along I-10 to the I-10/I-20 Split and Marfa Plateau.

Devin Chehak is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Midland.

"Our current thinking is across most of the Permian Basin we're looking at 3 to 6 inches with some of our southeast parts of the basin might get closer to 8 to 10 inches," Chehak told The Texas Newsroom on Wednesday.

Accumulations of 12 to 17 inches expected from the Davis Mountains east across the Stockton Plateau.

San Antonio’s forecast calls for a strong chance of showers Wednesday through Thursday. Lows will dip into the 40s tonight and are expected to remain there through Thursday.

Lows before sun up on Friday morning in San Antonio will be in the mid 30s.

The New Year’s Day weekend forecast cast calls for sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

