SAWS giving away 1,000 water-friendly flowering plants on Saturday

The San Antonio Water System wants to help local gardeners beautify their landscapes with colorful flowers that also need little water to survive the hot local spring and summer ahead.

The first 1,000 adult guests to the Spring Bloom event at SAWS headquarters from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday will receive a free Water-Saver plant.

Visitors can choose from Gregg’s mistflower, Mexican oregano, Salvia evolution and Salvia Roman red.

SAWS officials also said community experts will be on hand to answer questions from green-thumbers.

San Antonio is in its seventh year of drought, and residents may only water landscape with an automated sprinkler once a week, based on street address but may hand-water with a garden hose at any time.

Still, it will be best this spring and summer to keep new plantings to a minimum to conserve water and to make sure whatever is planted is not too thirsty, according to garden experts.

SAWS said visitors to the event will also have the chance to learn more about the 2026 SAWS Water Saver Landscape Coupon.

This year, SAWS Garden Style SA is introducing the theme “Spring is Good, Fall is Better: Pause Planting in Summer.”

The 2026 spring coupon will have a value of $125, and this year the fall coupon amount will increase to $150. SAWS is also pausing the coupons for summer since that’s the most challenging time for new plants to get established.

Visitors can also pick up a copy of SAWS' newly updated “Landscape Care Guide” to help customers build and maintain a beautiful and water-efficient yard throughout the seasons, according to a news release about Spring Bloom.

