Texans can apply to college for free during weeklong initiative

During Free College Application Week, which runs Oct. 12-18 this year, Texas residents can apply to participating public universities and colleges at no cost.

This annual initiative happens the second full week of October. It’s part of the state’s My Texas Future online portal that helps Texans of all ages plan their career and education.

Texas residents can submit their college applications on the My Texas Future website by clicking ApplyTexas, the centralized college application platform, during the designated week.

The college application fee waiver applies to many public colleges and universities in Texas, but not all institutions participate. ApplyTexas recommends checking the list of participating institutions and any specific requirements before applying.

The savings add up

Free College Application Week gives prospective undergraduate students an opportunity to take a step toward higher education while saving on application costs.

Application fees can add up quickly, at about $50 each, when applying to more than one institution. For those considering multiple schools, the opportunity could make it easier to explore their options without paying separate application fees for each institution.

How to apply

Texas residents can visit the ApplyTexas website to begin the application process. Applicants should confirm that their selected schools are taking part in Free College Application Week and follow each institution’s application instructions.

Although the initiative removes the application fee from participating schools, students should be aware that other costs associated with attending college — including tuition, housing, books and supplies — may still apply.

Submit scholarship applications

Prospective undergraduate students can also use ApplyTexas to submit scholarship applications to participating schools. They’ll see a separate scholarship application when one is available. This step should be completed before submitting the school admission application.

ApplyTexas recommends checking school websites for scholarship application deadlines because they often come before admission application deadlines.

Free College Application Week is an opportunity for high school seniors, transfer students and other prospective undergraduates to explore their options and submit applications. People who are still deciding where to attend college can use the week to research programs, compare schools and learn about admissions requirements.

The initiative takes place annually, but dates and participating institutions may change from year to year.

Texas residents should check ApplyTexas for the latest information about eligibility.