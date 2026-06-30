Deficits, cuts and future plans: A rundown of San Antonio-area school districts' new budgets

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San Antonio’s largest school districts continue to struggle with the financial strain brought on by shrinking enrollment and state funding that experts say hasn’t kept up with inflation.

Even though Northside, North East, and San Antonio ISD have made significant cuts for several years in a row, all three passed deficit budgets again this year. All three are also in the middle of larger plans to find a path forward.

“Over the last few years we've made so many hard decisions, we've made so many cuts,” said Susie Lackorn, NEISD’s chief financial officer during a budget presentation on June 18. “We have really, really worked at all these things, and still seeing the losses is hard. That's what happens when you lose students, and that's what happens when you lose them scattered throughout, and your expenses can't keep up.”

Many of San Antonio’s mid-size and smaller school districts are also having to make tough decisions and get creative. Here is a run-down of budget plans for several San Antonio school districts.

Northside ISD*

Projected General Fund Budget for 2026-2027: $1.0606 billion

Projected General Fund Revenue for 2026-2027: $1.029 billion

Projected Enrollment: 95,461 students (-2,159)

Projected Deficit: $31.6 million without VATRE / $20 million with VATRE

Special Fund to Offset Deficit: Yes. Began with $90.2 million in 2025. Will shrink to $19.8 million in 2027 without the VATRE and $51.38 million with the VATRE

Projected Fund Balance: $270.2 million in June 2027 (25.5% of the annual budget)

Recent Budget Cuts: $32.3 million in program and staffing reductions

Compensation Plan: $35 million contingent on VATRE to give 2% raise to all staff and increase minimum pay to $15 an hour while keeping salaries equitable and competitive across the board.

Future Plans:

-Proposed 3-cent tax rate increase to boost revenue to operate schools through a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election, or VATRE, in November. District officials estimate the three cents, known as Golden Pennies, would generate more than $46 million annually for the district.

-Undergoing an “optimization” process that could include votes to close schools in late Fall 2026/Winter 2027.

*Northside ISD is one of several area school districts that formally adopts their budget in August.

North East ISD

General Fund Budget for 2026-2027: $614.2 million budgeted but $589.6 million forecasted

Projected General Fund Revenue for 2026-2027: $563.7 million

Projected Enrollment: 51,088 students (-2,600)

Projected Deficit: $50.5 million budgeted but $25.8 million forecasted

Special Fund to Offset Deficit: No

Projected Fund Balance: $107.86 million in June 2027 (17.56% of budget) but $132.6 million forecasted (22.4% of budget)

Recent Budget Cuts: Adopted budget is $11.7 million less than last year’s adopted budget, including 248 fewer campus positions to adjust for lower enrollment. NEISD also closed three schools last year to reduce expenses.

Compensation Plan: Salary freeze with a one-time retention payment in the Fall of $652 for teachers and 1% of the midpoint of their paygrade for other staff.

Future Plans:

-Possible school closures slated for the 2027-2028 school year with a campus consolidation review expected Fall 2026 guided by an efficiency committee.

San Antonio ISD

General Fund Budget for 2026-2027: $519.2 million

Projected General Fund Revenue for 2026-2027: $496 million

Projected Enrollment: 41,112 students (-1,452)

Projected Deficit: $23.25 million / $20.94 million with use of remaining Strategic Initiative Fund

Special Fund to Offset Deficit: Yes, but it will be used up this year.

Projected Fund Balance: $140.68 million in June 2027 (27% of annual budget)

Recent Budget Cuts: $32.45 million in programming and staffing reductions, including 114 central office and operations positions and 260 campus positions to adjust for lower enrollment.

Compensation Plan: Salary freeze with the exception of some new or adjusted stipends, including a longevity stipend. Additional employer contribution to health insurance to offset increased cost.

Future Plans:

-Possible 3-cent tax rate increase to boost revenue to operate schools through a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election, or VATRE, in November. State law allows districts to access up to 17 cents on the tax rate through what’s known as golden or copper pennies. SAISD is already using nearly 14 of those cents, including all 8 golden pennies. District officials estimate accessing the final three copper pennies would generate roughly $8 million annually for SAISD. Copper pennies generate less money than golden pennies.

-Possible school closures and consolidations. District officials have floated the idea of building new, larger campuses to increase efficiency and then closing smaller, older schools to reduce the cost of maintaining them, but their ability to make that a reality may be limited by their bonding capacity. SAISD trustees previously voted to close 15 schools in 2023.

Judson ISD

General Fund Budget for 2026-2027: $246 million

Projected General Fund Revenue for 2026-2027: $239.9 million

Projected Enrollment: 22,342 students (-278)

Projected Deficit: $6.14 million (District officials said they expect not to have a deficit in practice)

Special Fund to Offset Deficit: No

Projected Fund Balance: $44.48 million in June 2027 (18% of annual budget)

Recent Budget Cuts: $35 million through closing four schools and eliminating 536 positions

Compensation Plan: Salary freeze

Future Plans:

-Although voters struck down Judson’s VATRE last year, district officials have suggested trying again. Interim Superintendent Robert Jaklich suggested in April that voters might be more willing to approve a tax-rate increase after they balance the budget.

Edgewood ISD / Provided A screenshot of Edgewood ISD's 2026-2027 budget as presented during the district's June 15 board meeting.

Edgewood ISD

General Fund Budget for 2026-2027: $96.8 million

Projected General Fund Revenue for 2026-2027: $93.1 million

Projected Enrollment: 7,686 students (-152)

Projected Deficit: $3.7 million

Projected Fund Balance: $57.98 million in June 2027 (60% of the annual budget)

Compensation Plan: 2% raise for all staff

South San Antonio ISD

*Projected General Fund Budget for 2026-2027: N/A. Last year’s budget was $84.97 million.

Projected General Fund Revenue for 2026-2027: N/A. Last year’s revenue was the same as the budget

Projected Enrollment: 6,625 students (-349)

Compensation Plan: Considering a 5% raise for paraprofessionals and instructional aides, most likely contingent on the passage of a VATRE.

Future Plans:

-Proposed 7-cent increase in the tax rate to operate schools, offset by a corresponding 7-cent decrease in the tax rate for bonds and construction projects. This would require a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election, or VATRE. South San Superintendent Saul Hinojosa told the San Antonio Report that the VATRE would give the district roughly $6 million to $8 million annually and help with deferred maintenance for roof repairs and HVAC systems. Although districts would normally go out for a bond for maintenance, Hinojosa said South San doesn’t currently have the capacity to go out for a bond.

*South San ISD is one of several area school districts that formally adopts their budget in August.

The San Antonio Report's Xochilt Garcia contributed to this report.