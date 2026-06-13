Results: Alamo Colleges District 9 Board of Trustees runoff election

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Voters in Alamo Colleges District 9 are choosing between retired Palo Alto College speech professor Carolyn DeLecour and accountant Robert Garcia in the June 13 runoff election.

Alamo Colleges Board of Trustees District 9 stretches from the area around San Antonio College north along Austin Highway into parts of Northeast Bexar County.

Garcia and DeLecour advanced to the runoff after finishing as the top two candidates in the May 2 election. Garcia received 29.2% of the vote, while DeLecour received 28.9%, a difference of just six votes.

During the campaign, both candidates emphasized transparency and accountability at the Alamo Colleges District. Garcia has said his financial expertise would be valuable as the college system implements the largest bond program in its history. DeLecour has said she is running to help ensure the district remains transparent, fiscally responsible and a source of opportunity for San Antonio residents.

Turnout remained low throughout early voting. Just 1,554 ballots were cast before Election Day — including 740 in-person votes and 814 mail ballots — representing about 1% of the roughly 150,000 eligible voters in Alamo Colleges District 9.

The winner will succeed incumbent trustee Leslie Sachanowicz, who did not receive enough votes in May to advance to the runoff. Former trustee Joe Jesse Sanchez also failed to advance from the four-candidate field.