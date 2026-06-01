Early voting underway for Alamo Colleges runoff election

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A retired Palo Alto College professor and a Northwest Vista College alumnus are the only candidates on the Bexar County municipal elections runoff June 13.

Retired speech professor Carolyn Delecour and accountant Robert Garcia are running to represent District 9 on the Alamo Colleges board of trustees. District 9 stretches from San Antonio College just north of downtown up along Austin Highway to sections of Northeast Bexar County.

Early voting for the Alamo Colleges District 9 runoff runs June 1 – 9. Saturday, June 13 is Election Day. There are three voting locations for both early voting and Election Day: Hope Church on Redland Road, Northeast Lakeview College, and the San Antonio College Victory Center.

Garcia and Delecour were the top two finishers in the May 2 municipal election, with Garcia receiving 29.2% of the vote and Delecour receiving 28.9%.

Delecour said she is running “to ensure our district remains transparent, fiscally responsible, and a true engine of opportunity for every resident of San Antonio.”

Garcia said he is running to share his financial expertise during the rollout of the largest bond in Alamo Colleges’ history. He also cited a desire to promote transparency.

Incumbent trustee Leslie Sachanowicz did not receive enough votes on May 2 to proceed to the runoff. Former Alamo Colleges trustee Joe Jesse Sanchez is also out of the race. The four-way race set a high bar for any candidate to win a majority of the vote, paving the way for a runoff — and Bexar County’s fourth election in four months.