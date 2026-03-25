Edgewood ISD enters contract with Third Future charter network to run Brentwood Middle School

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The charter network Third Future Schools will now operate another school in San Antonio.

The board of trustees for the Edgewood Independent School District voted Tuesday night to hand over control of Brentwood Middle School following three years of "unacceptable" ratings from the Texas Education Agency.

District officials said the TEA-approved charter helps avoid a state takeover.

Several community members spoke out in opposition of the move, including Melody Herrera, the mother of Edgewood trustee Michael Valdez.

Herrera said the move will not fix years of instability.

"Instead of taking responsibility, instead of investing in our teachers, our leadership and our families, you are choosing to hand our school over to someone else. This is not a solution. This is passing the problem."

Trustees in San Antonio ISD also voted this week to let Third Future operate three of its schools.

Entering into a SB 1882 partnership agreement gives districts a two-year reprieve from state interventions. State law requires TEA to act after a school receives a D or F in the state’s annual academic ratings for five years in a row, but district officials said TEA has the option to act after four years.

Third Future Schools is known for its ties to Mike Miles, the state-appointed superintendent of Houston ISD. Miles made sweeping changes to the largest district in Texas after TEA took over following years of unacceptable ratings at one Houston school.