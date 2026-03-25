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Edgewood ISD enters contract with Third Future charter network to run Brentwood Middle School

Texas Public Radio | By Camille Phillips,
Marian Navarro
Published March 25, 2026 at 12:48 PM CDT
A yellow school bus that says "Edgewood ISD" is parked in a parking lot just before dusk outside the district's administrative building in 2018.
Camille Phillips
/
Texas Public Radio
Trustees for Edgewood ISD voted to give the Third Future Schools control over Brentwood Middle School on March 24, 2026. Brentwood will be the second San Antonio middle school run by the charter network next fall.

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The charter network Third Future Schools will now operate another school in San Antonio.

The board of trustees for the Edgewood Independent School District voted Tuesday night to hand over control of Brentwood Middle School following three years of "unacceptable" ratings from the Texas Education Agency.

District officials said the TEA-approved charter helps avoid a state takeover.

Several community members spoke out in opposition of the move, including Melody Herrera, the mother of Edgewood trustee Michael Valdez.
Herrera said the move will not fix years of instability.

"Instead of taking responsibility, instead of investing in our teachers, our leadership and our families, you are choosing to hand our school over to someone else. This is not a solution. This is passing the problem."

Trustees in San Antonio ISD also voted this week to let Third Future operate three of its schools.

A bulletin board inside SAISD's Tafolla Middle School that says "Good planning and hard work leads Toros to success."
Education
Controversial ‘turnaround’ charter Third Future will operate 3 San Antonio ISD schools next year
Camille Phillips
SAISD trustees voted Monday night to consolidate Rhodes Middle School into Tafolla Middle School and turn operation of Tafolla, Ogden Elementary, and Hirsch Elementary over to Third Future Schools.

Entering into a SB 1882 partnership agreement gives districts a two-year reprieve from state interventions. State law requires TEA to act after a school receives a D or F in the state’s annual academic ratings for five years in a row, but district officials said TEA has the option to act after four years.

Third Future Schools is known for its ties to Mike Miles, the state-appointed superintendent of Houston ISD. Miles made sweeping changes to the largest district in Texas after TEA took over following years of unacceptable ratings at one Houston school.

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Education Edgewood ISDAcademic Accountability RatingsCharter SchoolsTop StoriesTPR
Camille Phillips
Camille Phillips can be reached at camille@tpr.org or on Instagram at camille.m.phillips. TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro