Seven schools listed for possible closure at Judson ISD

The list of schools up for possible closure in the Judson Independent School District has been released, after months of discussion in growth and planning committee meetings.

Board agendas posted online Wednesday list seven schools for trustees to choose from: two middle schools and five elementary schools.

On Monday, February 9, Judson trustees voted to close one middle school and three elementary schools at the end of the current school year. That decision paved the way for district administrators to make recommendations for which schools to close.

Saturday’s board agenda lists two middle schools for the board to choose between: either Judson Middle School or Kitty Hawk Middle School and JSTEM Academy. JSTEM Academy is a choice school located at Kitty Hawk.

Trustees will also discuss closing three out of five possible elementary schools: Park Village, Franz, Woodlake, Olympia, and Spring Meadows.

Both middle schools are located at the center of the school district, with Kitty Hawk just north of Judson Middle School. According to demographers, Judson MS is at 35% of capacity with 751 students. Kitty Hawk is at 49% capacity with 470 students in the zoned school and 402 students in the choice school.

Judson has three zoned high schools. District leaders recommended trustees either close one elementary school from each high school feeder pattern or one elementary school from the Judson High School feeder pattern in the middle of the district and two elementary schools from the Veterans Memorial High School feeder pattern on the northern part of the district.

Woodlake Elementary is the only school listed for possible closure in the Wagner High School feeder pattern. Park Village and Spring Meadows are in the Judson High School feeder pattern. Franz and Olympia are in the Veterans Memorial feeder pattern.

According to demographers, half of Judson’s 20 elementary schools are at 60% of capacity or below. Park Village has the lowest utilization rate: 34%. Franz has the lowest number of students enrolled: 329.

The board meets at 9 a.m. Saturday to discuss the school closures. Trustees are slated to vote on the middle school closures on Monday, February 16 at 5:30 p.m. A vote on the elementary school closures has been posted for Tuesday, February 17 at 5:00 p.m.

Both Saturday and Monday’s board agendas also include dueling complaints about trustees. One complaint is against trustee José Macias Jr. The other is against Board President Monica Ryan.

The agendas call for “consideration and possible action to initiate an investigation regarding employee(s) complaint(s) against Trustee Jose Macias” and for “consideration and possible action to initiate an investigation on abuse of board authority and employee retaliation by Board President Monica Ryan.”

Macias and trustee Suzanne Kenoyer submitted the second agenda item. The board agenda is primarily the responsibility of the board president and district leadership.