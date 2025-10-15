Archdiocese of San Antonio prepares to offer Education Savings Accounts to local families

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Archdiocese of San Antonio says it will take a part of the state's sweeping $1billion school voucher law.

Senate Bill 2 creates Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) that allow parents to use state tax dollars towards private school costs. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law earlier this year.

The program will allow parents to receive around $10,000 to put toward private school tuition. Students with special needs will be able to use up to $30,000 in state funds. Families who homeschool their children can receive $2,000 to be used on approved expenses.

Eligible private schools can choose to opt in or out of the program.

The archdiocese is encouraging parents to sign up for updates on eligibility information and step-by-step guidance for the ESA application process once it becomes available — which could open up as soon as February, according to the Texas Tribune .

“For years, many Catholic families have wanted to send their children to a faith-filled, academically excellent Catholic school—but tuition made it feel out of reach,” the archdiocese wrote on its website. “That’s about to change.”

There are currently around 9,000 students enrolled across the 25 schools in the Archdiocese of San Antonio.

The state recently announced it tapped the New York-based private tech company Odyssey to administer the program. It also manages education funding in several other states.

ESAs will officially begin in the 2026-2027 school year.

Click here for more information about the ESAs and Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of San Antonio.