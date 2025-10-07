North East ISD officials defend cell phone policy against state review

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Officials at North East Independent School District have decided to defend their cell phone policy amid an ongoing review from the Texas Education Agency.

A new state law requires schools to bar students from using cell phones and other electronic devices during the school day.

The NEISD board voted in August to define the school day as instructional time, which allows students to use phones at lunch and during passing periods.

But, last week, NEISD Superintendent Sean Maika notified parents that TEA was reviewing their policy.

“On Sept. 24, 2025, after receiving notice from a legislator that they disagree

with NEISD’s cell phone policy, we received notice from the TEA that the agency was conducting a compliance review and suggested the Board would need to alter the policy,” Maika said in the letter to parents. “It has been made clear that leadership in the state does not believe the Board has complied with the “legislative intent” and wants us to disregard our work partnering with parents and guardians to best serve the needs of students in our community.”

However, during a school board meeting Monday evening, Maika said the law does not explicitly define the school day, and the district will defend that position.

"I look at this, and I just think it's unfortunate because I feel like we did it all right," Maika said.

Katie Wilke has children who attend NEISD schools. During public comments, she said the district has a right to decide how to run its schools.

"I urge (you), please stand your ground, keep the control local, and show that NEISD won't be bullied into policies that don't serve our students," Wilke said.

Maika said the district has responded to TEA defending NEISD’s policy and is awaiting a response.