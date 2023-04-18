© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Education

Uvalde CISD board approves new elementary school renderings

Texas Public Radio | By TPR News Staff
Published April 18, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District's board has approved plans for a new elementary school.

The main feature is a tree at the entrance to remember the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

"It's going to have two large limbs representing the two teachers and 19 smaller limbs representing the children," said Uvalde Precinct 4 Judge Lalo Diaz. He's a member of the district's Community Advisory Committee that worked on the plan for the school.

"We know this school we got it because of the tragedy that happened," Diaz explained. "Technically, this is going to be the center focus of the school and the vision of what we're doing. Technically, this is holding up our school. This tree is going to be symbolizing the school for years to come."

Robb Elementary will be torn down. The foundation set up to raise money for the new school has raised almost three quarters of its $60 million goal.

The foundation expects the groundbreaking to happen this summer.
