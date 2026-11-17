Equipment manufacturer JCB is planning additional buildings at its Southside plant still under construction.

As the British manufacturer closes in on completing a $184 million facility, it has filed plans with the state to spend another $8 million to build three buildings on its 400-acre former ranch property.

Under construction since summer 2024, the 1 million-square-foot JCB plant on Palo Alto Road will produce lift and access equipment, such as mobile elevating work platforms, telehandlers and scissor lifts that can move workers and equipment dozens of feet overhead. It is expected to be completed in April.

The company is now training and commissioning its assembly equipment.

Three new buildings totaling 12,500 square feet are planned “for their Texas headquarters,” according to the recent filing. Construction on buildings 7, 8 and 9 are expected to start in January and be completed by the end of the year.

A company spokesman declined to comment on how the planned buildings would be used. Company Chairman Lord Anthony Bamford said in March that JCB could build a dealership near the factory.

In October, the family-owned company filed plans for a 24,000-square-foot Boss JCB dealership near the Palo Alto Road plant. The $8 million facility is expected to be completed in 2028.

The San Antonio plant will employ 1,500 workers within five years, per its incentive agreement with the City of San Antonio valued at $13.7 million.

A privately-owned dealership, Boss JCB, is an independent regional distributor of JCB equipment and has a location on the far East Side of San Antonio, and in Pflugerville and Corpus Christi.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.