September home sales and prices dip in September in San Antonio

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September home sales and median home prices both took a dip in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Board of Realtors reports home sales in September came in 2% lower than the same month a year ago. And the median home price dropped the same percentage to just below $302,000.

It would take six months to sell all the homes that were on the market in San Antonio in September, according to the board, which means buyers have more time and selection before agreeing on a sale with a seller. The average time for a home to sit on the local sales market is pushing three months.

Board Chair Ed Zapata said sellers should review comparable sales and set a realistic asking price from the start, since buyers may no longer feel pressured to rush into a home purchase.

"September's market offers buyers a broader selection and more time to evaluate their options," he said. Some sellers are budging a little, but many are not. The board reports about nine out of 10 sellers are getting their original asking price in September.

Higher mortgage rates may be keeping some potential homebuyers on the sidelines, but Zapata told Texas Public Radio in September that buyers have much more to consider.

"While mortgage rates around 7% certainly impact purchasing power, the bigger issue for San Antonio buyers continues to be overall affordability, including home prices, property taxes and insurance," he said. "In this environment, working with a realtor who understands the local market can help buyers evaluate their options and make informed decisions."

Statewide, home sales were down more than 4% in September compared to the same month of 2025. And the median home price declined just under 1% in the same comparison. The Texas median home price was $330,000, so a San Antonio home remains a bargain compared to other areas of the state.

For those thinking of renting a local home, rather than buying, the average residential rental rate was a little more than $1,800.

Nationwide, existing home sales also decreased by about 2% this September, compared to last year. according to the National Association Realtors.

In general, NAR reports that month-over-month sales increased in the South and West, held steady in the Midwest and declined in the Northeast. Year-over-year sales declined in all four regions.

“Despite the small monthly gain on a seasonally adjusted basis, August and September marked the two slowest months for home sales this year,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun in a news release. “Further increases in mortgage rates in recent weeks mean fewer buyers can qualify to purchase a home.”