Texas advocates warn proposed cuts to health, assistance programs could hurt vulnerable communities

Advocates warn funding cuts proposed by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, or HHSC, could hinder access to critical services and programs.

Dozens of advocates from across Texas testified in front of the legislative budget board Thursday to ask state lawmakers to protect programs they said are critical to some of Texas' most vulnerable populations – including people with disabilities, children and low-income families.

HHSC's proposed cuts – which would affect more than 20 client service programs – come after Texas' top elected officials directed state agencies, departments, courts and universities to cut spending by 3% in budget requests ahead of the 2027 legislative session.

Lynn Cowles, director of health and food justice at the advocacy organization Every Texan, said HHSC needs increased funding – especially with big federal funding and policy changes to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and Medicaid.

"The cuts that we'll see in Texas because of federal funding are going to cause problems in client services and health outcomes for people around the state," Cowles said. "In general, I think recognizing that a 3% budget cut would detriment all Texans in the long term is necessary at this point."

Texas is already expecting to be responsible for covering an additional $117 million due to federal policy changes related to SNAP program administration. Cowles said asking the agency to cut funding could weaken programs that Texans rely on for food, health care and social support.

HHSC Commissioner Stephanie Muth said the agency started by eliminating programs that had become "obsolete" or programs where federal funding lapsed – but the agency did end up having to make cuts that would affect client services.

"The agency is in no way saying that these are not beneficial or important programs in the community," Muth said. "We just took a surgical approach to what the recommendations would be to meet the budget instructions."

Many advocates praised the agency's requests for additional funding to address barriers or concerns. HHSC's request includes a request for additional funding to keep more than 600 temporary eligibility workers as full-time employees as the agency facing a growing backlog of SNAP and Medicaid applications.

Despite HHSC's efforts to limit the effects on client services, advocates worry the proposed cuts would affect programs that are vital for children, people with disabilities and low-income Texans.

"Texas has the financial capacity to bridge these funding gaps and shield these programs from devastating cuts," said Lee Johnson, the CEO of the Texas Council of Community Centers – which represents the 39 local mental health and intellectual disability authorities of Texas.

About half of the programs impacted will be eliminated entirely – including navigator services for the state's Medicaid program for pregnant people and the Statewide Youth Services Program.

Kerrie Judice, the director of policy and advocacy for TexProtects – a child abuse and neglect prevention organization based in Dallas – said the cuts to family and youth service programs come at a time when families need more support than ever before.

"Moreover, some of these programs have a significant return on investment," she said. "In the long run, these cuts will cost Texas taxpayers even more in the future and likely lead to more kids entering the [foster care] system."

Under the proposed cuts, HHSC would no longer provide support for the County Indigent Healthcare Program – which helps low-income Texans access health care services if they don't qualify for other state or federal programs.

The agency also proposed getting rid of a program that was just recently expanded, according to advocates.

Jacquie Benestante, executive director of the Autism Society of Texas, said the state expanded its non-Medicaid Autism services program in August to include a wider range of ages and to cover more hours of applied behavioral analysis therapy.

"It's shocking," she said. "The budget should really support the expansion of this program, not eliminate this program."

In the agency's proposal, the eliminated client service programs represent more than $87.2 million across the state's next two-year budget cycle.

While almost half of the programs won't be eliminated entirely, the proposed cuts have a much higher dollar amount attached to them.

Proposed reductions in client services would affect more than 10 programs and represent more than $118.3 million across the state's next budget.

Almost half of that funding reduction would be from the Healthy Outcomes through Prevention and Early Support, or HOPES, program – which funded parent support groups, maternal depression screenings, early literacy promotion, case management and education for parents.

Most other programs are losing between about $700,000 and $7.5 million in funds, except another family support services program known as the Texas Home Visiting Program – which could lose almost $22 million under the proposal.

Johnson, with the Texas Council of Community Centers, said he was concerned about the proposed cut that could take millions of dollars from the Mental Health First Aid training program – which teaches people the signs of mental health and substance use disorders, as well as the common treatments and resources available.

"A lot of Texas educators have been trained in this program," Johnson said. "Mental Health First Aid is a proven force multiplier for Texas."

Johnson said the program was enacted in the wake of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting and has been a "resounding success." He said the proposed cuts would be a major step backward for the state.

Abigail Ruhman is KERA's health reporter. Got a tip? Email Abigail at aruhman@kera.org .

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