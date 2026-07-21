First rescued beluga whales arrive at SeaWorld San Antonio from closed Canadian marine park

The first rescued beluga whales from a shuttered Canadian marine park have safely arrived at SeaWorld San Antonio as part of an international effort to relocate 30 whales from the struggling facility.

SeaWorld announced Tuesday that the first group of rescued whales from Marineland of Canada had completed the journey after traveling by truck and plane in specialized cold-water transport containers. Aquatic medicine specialists, veterinarians and animal care staff accompanied the whales throughout the trip, at times remaining in the water alongside the animals to monitor their condition.

According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, six beluga whales were included in the first relocation effort. Four — Sierra, Acadia, Osiris and Lillooet — were transported to Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, while two — Bertie Botts and Frankie — were sent to SeaWorld San Antonio.

“This was a herculean effort and one that will continue over the coming weeks,” SeaWorld said in a statement. “We are so proud to partner with this collective group of AZA-accredited aquariums and dedicated animal care professionals … who have come together with one mission: rescuing these belugas and providing them a home and exceptional care.”

The transfer marks the first phase of a broader rescue operation expected to relocate up to 30 beluga whales from Marineland, a Niagara Falls, Ontario, marine park that closed in 2024 and is no longer able to provide long-term care for the animals, according to officials overseeing the rescue.

Beluga whales are Arctic marine mammals known for their distinctive white coloring, rounded foreheads and highly social behavior. They are among the most vocal whale species and are capable of learning complex sounds and behaviors while under human care.

How the rescue came together

The relocation follows months of uncertainty surrounding Marineland’s captive beluga population.

The park stopped operating as a traditional amusement park in 2024 while facing financial difficulties. Canadian officials later blocked a proposal to export the whales to a marine park in China over animal welfare concerns, leading to months of negotiations over the animals’ future.

Last year, Marineland warned federal officials it lacked the financial resources to continue caring for the whales and said euthanasia could become a possibility without government assistance or approval to relocate the animals, according to documents first reported by The Guardian. Animal welfare groups criticized the threat while urging governments to move the whales as quickly as possible.

Earlier this month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration authorized an emergency rescue after U.S. and Canadian officials determined relocating the whales to accredited aquariums was in their best interest.

SeaWorld said additional relocations are expected over the coming weeks as veterinarians continue evaluating the remaining whales for transport.

This story originally appeared in the San Antonio Report.