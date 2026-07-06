Here’s the full schedule for the Spurs public listening tour on the future arena and downtown sports district

Spurs owners want to know what you think a downtown sports and entertainment district should look like.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment has planned a series of 10 “community conversations” to gather input on Project Marvel, the $4 billion planned arena district first introduced in late 2024.

In April 2025, the City of San Antonio and Bexar County signed an initial, non-binding, agreement with the Spurs to relocate the NBA basketball team to a downtown arena and repurpose the Frost Bank Center.

The plans were approved by voters late last year after a political action committee supporting the arena project spent more than $7 million on its campaign to support Propositions A and B on the Nov. 4 ballot.

The upcoming public listening tour kicks off July 13 and continues through July 23.

Sessions hosted at sites throughout San Antonio are expected to focus on the work the Spurs organization is leading within the arena district, including the future home of the team and the surrounding development.

The family-friendly meetings are open to anyone, said the statement, and are meant to give residents an opportunity to learn more about the project, ask questions and talk about what they expect in a downtown arena district.

Team representatives will give a progress update on how Spurs Sports & Entertainment is identifying project partners and making plans for the new $1.3 billion downtown arena.

Land acquisitions for the planned sports and entertainment district are underway as the city hires consultants to study costs and set the project in motion.

While the city has not yet acquired the UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures property slated for the new arena, City Manager Erik Walsh said last month it expects to close sometime in July on the Union Square building, 727 E. César E. Chávez Blvd. in Hemisfair.

The office building comes with a price-tag of $30 million and closing costs of $120,000. The Spurs organization is funding the cost, according to a non-binding term sheet approved by council last August.

After a season that saw the Spurs make it to the playoffs, the team is already working on upcoming game schedules that could have the Spurs playing more games outside the city.

On July 7, the Spurs will ask Bexar County Commissioners to amend its agreement so the team can play four regular-season home games outside of the Frost Bank Center during each of the 2026-2027 and 2027-2028 NBA seasons.

The start time for each of the upcoming meetings is 6:30 p.m., when the public can view displays, meet the project team and learn more about the planning process. A brief presentation starts at 7 p.m., with activities and conversation after.

Here’s a full schedule of the sessions and locations:

Monday, July 13

Pope Francis Center, 263 Felisa St.

Tuesday, July 14

Alamo Community College: Dr. Bruce H. Leslie Boardroom, 2222 N. Alamo St.

Wednesday, July 15

St. Philip’s College, TSC Conf. Room 216, 1801 Martin Luther King Dr.

Thursday, July 16

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 4222 SW Loop 410

Thursday, July 16

San Antonio Shrine Auditorium, 901 N. Loop 1604 West

Monday, July 20

San Antonio Food Bank, 5200 Historic Old Hwy. 90

Monday, July 20

San Antonio Board of Realtors, 9110 IH-10 West

Tuesday, July 21

St. Paul Community Center, 1201 Donaldson Ave.

Wednesday, July 22

Our Lady of the Lake University – Library, 411 SW 24th St.

Thursday, July 23

Morgan’s Wonderland, 5223 David Edwards Dr.

This story originally appeared in the San Antonio Report.

