Newly released renderings show the Austin Convention Center's upcoming transformation

A design for the Austin Convention Center expansion and redevelopment was revealed Tuesday.

The city expansion has been in the works for years and has been part of a nearly decade-long study to expand the convention center in an effort to become more attractive space for large events and conferences. Architects from LMN Architects and Page Southerland Page presented the new design to the Austin City Council during a work session.

Today, the center is the 61st largest in the country, which officials said makes it tough to compete with other large cities. After the redevelopment, Austin’s convention center is projected to be the 35th largest.

Austin Convention Center Department and LMN/Page The East view from across Red River Street and 2nd Street and the Waterloo Greenway

The $1.6 billion project will be paid for by funds from Hotel Occupancy Tax and Convention Center, and will allow the city to host larger events as well as multiple events at a time. The amount of rentable space will nearly double to 620,000 square feet, with room to add an additional 140,000 square feet.

The Austin Convention Center already plays host to the South by Southwest festival in March. Last year's event brought in more than $377 million and nearly 48,000 people, the Austin Monitor reported.

Mayor Kirk Watson said in a statement that the transformation of the Austin Convention Center "will enhance connectivity and inclusivity, creating a more accessible and engaging downtown experience for residents and visitors."

Once complete, the Austin Convention Center will be the first zero carbon certified convention center in the world. The multi-story space will also include public art, several meeting rooms, ballrooms and a multi-purpose outdoor space for live music and community events.

Austin Convention Center Department and LMN/Page North side of the building looking across 3rd Street and the North event plaza.

It will also be walkable to Rainey Street, the Red River Cultural District, Sixth Street and the Waterloo Greenway — and have access to public transit and bike lanes.

The center will close in April ahead of demolition. Construction is expected to continue through 2028 and open in time for the 2029 spring festival season.

Austin Convention Center Department and LMN/Page The entrance at 2nd Street and Trinity Street.

Trisha Tatro, director of the Austin Convention Center Department, said the venue will be a landmark that reflects the city’s bold and creative spirit.

"With its dynamic design, enhanced community access, and commitment to sustainability, this facility will set a new benchmark for convention spaces while strengthening Austin’s reputation as a premier global destination," Tatro said in a written statement.

Austin Convention Center Department and LMN/Page Outdoor event space in front of the ballroom and lobby area.

