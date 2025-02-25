Dallas officials push to keep historic Neiman Marcus flagship downtown

The city of Dallas is not ready to say goodbye to Neiman Marcus just yet.

City leaders and real estate professionals gathered in front of the flagship downtown location Tuesday morning to voice their support for keeping the iconic store open.

Jennifer Scripps, president and CEO of Downtown Dallas Inc., said losing Neiman Marcus would be more than a store shutting down.

"It's the loss of a historic landmark, a pillar of Dallas culture, and a symbol of the vibrancy that makes our city unique," she said.

Neiman Marcus was founded by Herbert Marcus, his sister Carrie Marcus Neiman, and her husband, A.L. Neiman. They broke ground with a first store in 1907 at the intersection of Elm Street and North Field Street.

Following a fire a few years later, the brand opened its flagship at Main Street and Ervay Street, where it's remained ever since.

Saks Global, Neiman Marcus' owner since last year, announced the store's closure earlier this month and said the decision came after they were notified by a landlord to terminate its occupancy.

"This location has been a beloved institution in the community for more than a century, and we are disappointed to be losing a piece of Neiman Marcus history," the statement read.

But Scripps said they were "heartened" by Saks' announcement, which she said made it "abundantly clear" the brand did not want to leave downtown Dallas.

Now Downtown Dallas Inc. along with city and real estate officials are trying to unwind the decision.

"We know that land use parcels and land leases in downtown are idiosyncratic and quirky, to say the least, and we believe we can find a creative solution to move forward," Scripps said.

The Dallas Morning News reported two groups that own the land where Neiman Marcus sits have ties to Slaughter Partners LP, a Dallas company.

Shawn Todd, founder and chairman of real estate acquirer Todd Interests, said Neiman Marcus was built with Texas money and Texas grit. He added that the city's quick response shows the rest of the nation how Dallas responds to opportunity where others may see a problem.

"I'm thrilled to read that this landlord has Dallas roots, so my heart and belief is that this landlord will care greatly about our city and care greatly about what's happening," Todd said.

City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert said she sees Dallas as a thriving global city and Neiman Marcus — which, she said, set the standard for excellence in downtown — is one of the brands that put the city on the international map.

"We believe that it's crucial for Neiman Marcus to remain in this space and continue to serve as a cornerstone of our city's identity and a catalyst for ongoing growth," Tolbert said.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

