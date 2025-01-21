Interested in working at the National Medal of Honor Museum? Job fair offers plenty of opportunities

The National Medal of Honor Museum is getting ready to hire staff in time for its March 25 opening with an on-site job fair Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

The museum in Arlington will be hiring docents, tour ambassadors, cooks, porters, stewards, IT, HR, operations coordinators, admissions and guest services workers, cafe employees and retail associates, according to a news release from the City of Arlington.

Anyone interested can visit the museum’s preview center at 1717 East Randol Mill Road in Arlington from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the days of the job fair. Walk-ins are allowed but the museum is asking anybody interested to schedule an interview ahead of time.

Arlington was selected as the location for the National Medal of Honor Museum after its foundation abandoned plans to establish the museum in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Denver was also considered as a finalist, but the foundation picked Arlington for its size, location, the number of expected visitors, project support and “displayed patriotism,” KERA News previously reported.

As it gears up for its grand opening, museum foundation president and CEO Chris Cassidy said in the news release that they’re looking for employees who see the job as “an opportunity to be part of something meaningful by ensuring the stories of Medal of Honor recipients are preserved and celebrated for generations to come.”

Full-time and part-time positions are open. Full-time employees will have benefit options including medical, dental, vision, a 401(k) plan, parental leave and discounts.

Anybody interested can get more information and apply at the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation’s website.

