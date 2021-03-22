© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Duncan Agnew | The Texas Tribune

Duncan Agnew is a junior at Northwestern University and a spring reporting fellow. Duncan has worked as an investigative intern for Injustice Watch and for the Better Government Association, two nonprofit news organizations in Chicago. He has also been an editorial intern at The Alexandria Times and worked in various roles at North by Northwestern magazine. Duncan is also an orientation adviser and a tour guide at Northwestern.