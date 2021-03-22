Duncan Agnew | The Texas Tribune
Duncan Agnew is a junior at Northwestern University and a spring reporting fellow. Duncan has worked as an investigative intern for Injustice Watch and for the Better Government Association, two nonprofit news organizations in Chicago. He has also been an editorial intern at The Alexandria Times and worked in various roles at North by Northwestern magazine. Duncan is also an orientation adviser and a tour guide at Northwestern.
Texas’ Decentralized, Internet-Reliant System For Vaccine Appointments Leaves Many Eligible People Unable To Access A ShotTexans face challenges trying to book a vaccine appointment through a time-consuming process that inherently favors people who have easy access to internet and transportation. The situation is contributing to inequitable access for many people in the state.