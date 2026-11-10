Man arrested for alleged homicide on MSC Seascape cruise in Galveston

Jason Leon Watford, 48, was taken into custody on murder charges for allegedly hitting and strangling a woman aboard an MSC Seascape cruise ship while in international waters on Sunday.

According to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Watford allegedly told investigators he and a woman began arguing while eating at a restaurant on the cruise ship Sunday evening. Following the argument, Watford said he returned to their room. The woman followed suit shortly after. Watford allegedly told investigators the verbal dispute continued, causing him to "snap."

Watford allegedly told investigators he hit the woman multiple times, causing her to bleed from her mouth. Watford then allegedly told investigators he wrapped his arm around the woman's neck from behind and applied pressure for around four to five minutes until he became exhausted.

Watford allegedly said that after releasing his grip, the woman lay motionless on the floor for about 10 minutes until a housekeeper knocked on his door to provide towels. According to the court documents, Watford said he didn't contact ship security or medical personnel.

Investigators report that a housekeeper knocked on the door of the room to provide towels at 9:02 p.m. on Sunday. The housekeeper reportedly observed what she believed to be blood on Watford's hands and pants as well as a motionless woman lying face down on the floor.

At around 9:15 p.m., investigators said Watford left the room wearing a different shirt and pants, then sat in the hallway outside his room scrolling on his phone. FBI personnel did an interview with Watford, who waived his Miranda rights and agreed to do a video- and audio-recorded interview.

The cruise ship returned to Galveston at around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.

If convicted, Watford faces up to life in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine, according to U.S. attorney Aaron Reitz. Watford is set to make an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Edison in Galveston at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Editor’s note: This article was updated on Nov. 10.

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