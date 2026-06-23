Prairieland shooter gets 100 years, others 30-70 for ICE detention center 'antifa' protest

Prairieland ICE detention center shooter Benjamin Song was sentenced to 100 years in prison Tuesday, with others getting 30 years or more for their role in a July 4, 2025 immigration protest turned violent.

Song was convicted of attempted murder for shooting and injuring an Alvarado police officer outside the Prairieland Detention Center during the demonstration.

U.S. District Judges Mark Pittman and Reed O'Connor also sentenced seven others, who were convicted in March of playing a role in the nonfatal shooting of Alvarado Police Lt. Thomas Gross outside the ICE facility as part of an "antifa" cell.

Maricela Rueda was sentenced to 70 years for her role that night nearly one year ago. Autumn Hill, Zachary Evetts, Meagan Morris, Savanna Batten, and Elizabeth Soto were all sentenced to 50 years. Daniel Sanchez Estrada was sentenced to 30 years.

All defendants who were present at Prairieland the night of July 4, including guilty plea defendants Nathan Baumann and Seth Sikes, will have to "jointly and separately" pay $4,408.95 to the Prairieland Detention Center.

In a press release, the U.S. Justice Department noted the sentences were the first since President Donald Trump declared "antifa" a domestic terrorist organization.

"Today's sentencings show the FBI remains committed to identifying, locating, and dismantling Antifa and its funding networks across the country," said FBI Director Kash Patel. "Acts of violence against our law enforcement partners will not be tolerated, and we continue our work to protect communities across the country from domestic terrorism."

Antifa is short for "anti-fascist." It's an ideology, not a single organization, and for some it's become an umbrella term for left-wing beliefs like socialism or communism. It's also been associated with anti-Trump and anti-ICE beliefs in recent years.

Before Pittman read his sentence, Song — sitting in the jury box with an orange striped jumpsuit and cuffs — told the court he doesn't hate cops, Trump or Nazis.

Song called the idea that he intended an ambush the night of July 4 "impossible." Rather, when he saw Gross exit his car and point his gun at another defendant, Song said he saw his "worst nightmare" and feared an instance of police brutality.

Song was glad, he said, that the people at Prairieland didn't end up like Renee Good, Alex Pretti, Botham Jean, Atatiana Jefferson and other people killed by law enforcement.

Song also denied he denied both being part of antifa and its existence as an organization. He defended anti-fascism as a belief.

"What kind of people are not against fascism?" Song said.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA / KERA The Prairieland ICE Detention Center in Alvarado.

Pittman warned Song multiple times not to make a political statement and instead testify about his own character. The judge said Song had "obviously" not accepted responsibility and showed no remorse.

Song's mother, Hope Song, responded to Pittman's comment at a press conference after the sentencing.

"He's accepted full responsibility for what actually happened," Hope said. "But he will never accept responsibility for a lie — a government lie made to prosecute innocent people in order to get political persecutions."

Pittman also struck down Song's attorney Phillip Hayes' attempt to mention evidence he said proves Song fired his gun at the ground as suppressive fire. Pittman said it's "by the grace of God" that Song and others are not dead.

"If we're in a day and age that we use suppressive fire at an officer trying to stop a riot, we are in a really, really bad point in our history," Pittman said.

Sanchez Estrada also denied ties to antifa as a domestic terrorist group.

"I'm many things, your honor, but I'm not a terrorist," Estrada told O'Connor.

Song, Hill, Evetts, Batten, Morris, Rueda, Elizabeth Soto and Ines Soto were convicted of rioting, providing material support to terrorists, conspiracy to use and carry an explosive, and use and carry of an explosive — the explosive being fireworks.

Song was also convicted on three counts of discharging a firearm.

Sanchez Estrada was convicted of corruptly concealing a document or record. He and Rueda, his wife, were convicted of conspiracy to conceal documents.

Seven more people — defendants Nathan Baumann, Joy Gibson, Susan Kent, Rebecca Morgan, Lynette Sharp, John Thomas and Seth Sikes — pleaded guilty last year to providing material support to terrorists in connection with the shooting. They face up to 15 years in prison.

Those defendants and Ines Soto, who was convicted during trial, will be sentenced July 1.

The sentencing comes three months after a three-week-long trial in Pittman's court, during which prosecutors argued the group was part of a broader cell that shared anti-ICE and anti-government beliefs. Jurors heard directly from the injured lieutenant , the government's expert witness on antifa, and the defendants who cooperated with prosecutors.

The jury did not hear witnesses or see evidence from the defense. Instead, defense attorneys chose to rest immediately after the government rested its case.

Toluwani Osibamowo / KERA News / KERA News Supporters of the defendants in the Prairieland ICE detention center shooting trial demonstrate outside the federal courthouse in downtown Fort Worth on March 3, 2026.

The defendants and their attorneys argued the protest was supposed to be a peaceful noise demonstration in support of the immigrants inside the detention center, and they never intended for things to get violent.

Twenty-two people have now been accused in state courts, federal courts or both of playing a role in what happened the night of July 4.

Experts told KERA News the Prairieland case could be the playbook for how the Trump administration targets alleged left-wing violence, even though the charge of providing material support to terrorism was not necessarily related to antifa or any set of beliefs.

Friends and supporters of the defendants, dubbed the DFW Support Committee, have coalesced around the case. Throughout the trial, protestors marched and spoke outside the courthouse decrying what they saw as an injustice against the protestors.

Among those supporters is Ana Marie Thorne with the All People's Church Unitarian Universalist in Fort Worth, who in a statement provided by the committee called the case a test of Americans' constitutional rights to speech.

"These defendants are not militant monsters out to kill," Thorne wrote. "They are everyday people who saw our country literally interning people in concentration camps and decided to show up at Prairieland Detention Center to let those incarcerated there know that they mattered. We leave here today knowing that the outcome of this trial is not the end. It is the beginning."

Similar cases are being tried across the country. Most recently, Minnesota prosecutors alleged 15 people charged in a conspiracy to injure federal officers earlier this month are tied to antifa groups.

"The Trump Administration has made it clear: Antifa terrorists and their networks will be investigated, disrupted, prosecuted, and neutralized with the full force of federal law," the White House wrote in a press release earlier this month about what it said were arrests of antifa "militants" and "thugs."

Those defendants and their supporters accused the administration of politically persecuting them for their beliefs.

At Tuesday's press conference after the sentencing, families of the Prairieland defendants shared that same sentiment.

"In the face of this grotesque distortion of anything that could ever have called itself due process, I am livid," Autumn Hill's wife Lydia Koza said. "They have chosen to lay to ruin the lives of, not just all of the defendants, but their family members, their loved ones, their communities."

Toluwani Osibamowo is KERA's Law and Justice Reporter. Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Toluwani at tosibamowo@kera.org or Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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