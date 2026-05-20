‘All about second chances’: Incarcerated veterans in Texas train shelter dogs for a better life

The Austin Animal Center is often overcrowded, but there is a new program, called Enduring Service, connecting dogs with volunteer trainers in the hopes of getting them adopted.

That’s pretty standard fare for an animal shelter. It’s the location of this particular program that makes it unusual.

These dog trainers are incarcerated at the Travis Unit state prison in East Austin.

Among the inaugural group of 12 dogs is Chico, a labrador/husky mix with a blocky head and curious brown eyes. When he first showed up, his handler Jeff Pruski said the dog was extremely anxious.

“He was very shy and timid,” Pruski said. “He would not come around people. He wouldn’t let you pet him. He didn’t want to interact.”

Patricia Lim / Texas Standard Lincoln enjoys pets from his handlers during a dog training session at Travis State Jail.

Each dog was paired with two trainers — all incarcerated veterans. Chico’s second trainer was released from prison in April, and since then Pruski has been on his own.

Juli Thatcher, Austin Animal Services’ behavior and enrichment division supervisor, said she tried to pick dogs that would benefit from time away from the shelter.

“We already know from experience at the shelter that a shy, quiet volunteer does well with the shy, quiet dogs,” she said. “And then somebody who’s just a little more rough and tumble and wants to play around, we can give them a dog like that.”

Pruski raised his hand for Chico right away.

“He sounded like a dog I wanted to take home,” he said. “The first day was high-anxiety and I knew we took on a challenge, but a good challenge.”

Patricia Lim / Texas Standard Chico eyes a treat during a training session.

Over the 12 weeks, the incarcerated trainers remade their schedules around their new companions.

“A day starts usually around 4:30 in the morning. I go to get medicine real quick, come back — next thing is him,” Pruski said. “I take him out, let him do his business, of course, and let him have some free time to walk around.”

April Zamora, the director of rehabilitation and reentry for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said she wanted the trainers to understand the commitment going in.

“A good heart check, is what I call it,” she said. “Don’t do this because you’re looking for an outcome where parole is gonna say a favorable vote. What are you looking to change within you?”

This is the first group of dogs at the Travis Unit. The program was based on one in nearby Williamson County.

Patricia Lim / Texas Standard Inmate dog handlers walk their dog to a classroom during a training session.

Zamora said the healing goes both ways. Incarcerated trainers have reported learning patience and good habits through their work with the dogs.

“It hit like wildfire,” Zamora said. “It’s a win-win situation for not only the community, but for these veterans. They have a sense of purpose when they’re working with these animals.”

Brendan Gemmell is an Austin Animal Services trainer who leads weekly classes at the Travis Unit. He was blown away by how quickly the group made it through the 12-week course he planned — which allowed the group to move on to more advanced skills.

“The hardest thing we worked on was nothing,” he said. “These dogs, when they get adopted, they will be at Torchy’s Taco or somebody’s backyard and they are just going to sit there and be calm. That’s a win.”

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Over the 12 weeks, Chico started to come out of his shell. He’s still nervous around strangers and flinches at sudden movements.

But then he began to play with the other dogs in a fenced field next to the dorm. His tail curls up to show off his husky side when he’s interested in something, and he tolerates a bath, though he’s still not a fan.

Patricia Lim / Texas Standard Try McMury sits on the ground and hugs Shelby during a training session.

Pruski said it’s been gratifying to watch Chico open up.

“He’s a complete goofball. He likes to have fun, run around… He’ll jump and chase the ball and things like that,” he said. “He loves treats. He almost does anything for a treat.”

Graduation day dawned humid and bittersweet as the incarcerated trainers prepared to say goodbye to their pups. The group was honored in a ceremony in the visiting room.

Some of the dogs in the group went to foster homes after graduation. Several were adopted. The rest are still available and waiting for their forever homes.

Thatcher said she hopes they won’t have to wait long.

“They need good homes and they’re ready,” she said.

Patricia Lim / Texas Standard Jeff Pruski waits with Chico ahead of the graduation ceremony.

Meanwhile, Gemmell is already preparing for the next group of dogs to show up at the prison.

This time, he said the incarcerated trainers will take turns leading the classes each week. Some in the group are interested in pursuing careers in dog training or grooming.

Mariah, a 2 year-old dog, receives a certificate during the inaugural graduation at Travis State Jail.

“They’re all gonna be responsible for their day’s training,” he said. “They’ll train each other, which is ultimately what we want.”

Zamora said other prisons have expressed interest in launching similar programs.

“We just opened up our Dalby unit in Garza County,” she said. “We had heard from the commissioners out there: ‘Hey, our animal shelter may have some interest in coming out to talk to y’all.'”

Chico was not one of the dogs who went home on graduation day, but that’s only because his new owner had to work. He was picked up a few days later by Richard Vasquez, his trainer who had been released a few weeks before.

Vasquez knew he was close to getting out when Chico and the other dogs arrived at the prison. He had no plans of adopting a pet, but as the weeks passed, the two developed a special bond.

Vasquez realized he couldn’t leave the dog behind.

Courtesy photo Chico and his new owner Richard Vasquez on one of their many daily walks. Vasquez was released from prison in April and adopted Chico after working with him as part of the Enduring Service program. They now live in Denison.

“When I got released, Chico still had about two more weeks in the program,” he said. “That was the most difficult thing… I went inside his kennel and I put my head against his head and I said, ‘look bud, I’m gonna be back, I promise. I’m coming back for you.’”

Vasquez did not particularly want to return to the site of his incarceration, but he did — making the four-hour drive down from Denison, where he lives with his sister. A few weeks later, both man and dog are settling into life on the outside.

“I can really see the change in his behavior, like I’m out. You’re out. We’re not behind the fences anymore,” he said. “We can actually go on a walk whenever we want.”

Vasquez said it’s an honor to care for a dog who has experienced trauma not unlike what Vasquez himself has been through. He said having Chico makes it easier for him to focus on keeping his life on track.

“Chico depends on me. I’ve gotta be here now,” he said. “So just as much as I’m honored to do it for him, I’m very grateful that he’s doing it for me.”

Back at the Travis Unit, Pruski is gearing up to welcome another dog for round two of the program. He misses Chico, but is happy Vasquez was able to take him home.

“It’s all about second chances with us here,” he said. “And I believe in my heart we got him a second chance and a place to live forever.”

And that, Pruski said, made it all worth it.

Patricia Lim / Texas Standard Dean Brown, dog handler, looks at Theo after the inaugural graduation of the Enduring Service Program at Travis State Jail.

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