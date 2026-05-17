2 teenagers in custody following weekend crime spree of 12 shootings, multiple car thefts in Austin

Several areas in Manor are now under a shelter-in-place notice as one suspect remains at large in connection with multiple shootings in Austin this weekend.

The areas include Ralph Ritchie and Suncrest Road, North FM 973 Road near Suncrest Road and Tower Road, the Presidential Meadows Subdivision, the Greenbury Subdivision, and Stonewater Subdivision, according to Manor Police.

The notice follows a car chase involving Manor police and several other law enforcement agencies. Two suspects in the shootings are in custody, according to the Austin Police Department.

Earlier this afternoon, a similar shelter-in-place alert covered a large swath of South Austin. That has since been lifted.

The Austin Police Department said it plans to share an update soon.

Police Chief Lisa Davis said police are investigating 10 shootings that happened late Saturday and into Sunday. She said at least one person sustained serious injuries and three others have minor injuries.

Davis said the shootings have taken place in various locations, most in South Austin, and appear to be random.

The suspects appeared to be using multiple vehicles, including a black or dark blue Hyundai Sonata, a gold Hyundai sedan and a silver Mazda four-door, and a white Kia Optima.

All suspects are said to be male and in their late teens.

Photo courtesy of Austin Police Department / Austin Police Department released a photo of a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, described as black or dark blue in color, with the right passenger window broken, that may be connected with a series of shootings in the Austin area.

A shelter-in-place alert that went out just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday had covered an area of South Austin bordered by Slaughter Lane, McKinney Falls Parkway, Ben White Boulevard and Escarpment Boulevard.

"I want to remind people not to leave your cars unlocked," Davis said. "What we are seeing is these cars are being stolen. Do not leave your keys or key fobs in the vehicle."

Police are asking the community to remain vigilant and to report anything suspicious.

Anyone with information should contact the Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5177 or submit tips anonymously through austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2026 KUT News