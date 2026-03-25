Bexar County Family Justice Center receives trauma informed care certification

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When the Bexar County Family Justice Center first started its operations in 2005, it was designed to be a place where people facing domestic or family violence could get help and learn about additional services.

The center is a collaboration of more than 50 partners, ranging from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, San Antonio Police, City of San Antonio, the Rape Crisis Center, University Health and many others. Executive Director Crystal Chandler said it’s designed to be a one-stop shop for people facing sexual assault, human trafficking, stalking, and family violence.

“It’s more convenient for them to access those services and also to have this team of different partners working together to achieve the common good, which is safety, security, stabilization and ultimately healing from the trauma they experienced,” she said.

Obtaining a Level 1 Trauma Informed Care Certification is a coveted designation for social services organizations around Bexar and surrounding counties. The process was created by the South Texas Trauma Informed Care Crisis Consortium, a collective started by San Antonio Metro Health, Voices for Children and the Children’s Shelter.

The consortium has about 200 organizational partners now with the goal of reducing the impact of traumatic events and preventing re-traumatization. The certification is a recognition that an organization is putting forth efforts that go beyond providing general services.

The Ecumenical Center is the entity that designates if an organization meets the standards of being trauma informed. Ecumenical Center Executive Director Mary Beth Fisk said the certification is the result of a thorough process.

“It includes meeting standards and domains that focus on safety, on transparency, on collaboration and trustworthiness, and so much more. It's truly looking at the whole person and saying we want to do the very best that we can do to take care of those individuals,” she said.

There are 41 entities that have received the certification so far, including the San Antonio Fire Department, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Haven for Hope, among others.

The Bexar County Family Justice Center is located unassumingly in the Bexar County Archives building south of the courthouse. Just beyond the entrance of the offices on the second floor, there’s a mountain of stuffed animals ready for a child’s choosing.

The center has access to services like protective orders, Child Protective Services, housing, financial aid, clothing, counseling, and life skills.

Those services start with a central intake process to see what’s needed the most.

“In that central intake process, the service navigator lets the survivor know that all of them are available to them,” Chandler said, ‘Ultimately, it's up to the survivor what services they want to elect. Maybe they're in a crisis situation and all they care about immediately is safety. Once they feel secure and safe, they may now be ready for counseling and so they can meet with a counselor.”

Last year, the center provided support to 5,410 clients, including children.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said the center has helped with streamlining the protective order process. "I'll tell you that over the years, it has improved in the number of cases that we've reviewed, the number of protective order applications that not only have been applied for but actually have been granted by the courts in this county,” he said.

The center offers potential clients the ability to seek services by going directly to the offices at 126 E. Nueva, on the second floor. Those needing help can also call 210-631-0100. The center does have a need for both monetary and physical donations as well as volunteer time.