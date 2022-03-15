© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Community

Wednesday is the deadline for service industry workers in Texas to apply for child care assistance

Texas Public Radio | By Jackie Velez
Published March 15, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT
The deadline to apply for the Texas Workforce Commission’s one-year child care subsidy program for those in the service industry is nearing.

The program began in August of 2021 and is funded by a Child Care Development Block Grant through the federal recovery legislation passed by Congress.

The program provides 12 months of free child care to low-income parents who are employed in the service industry, including arts and entertainment industry, food and accommodation services, or retail trade. Half of the 4,500 slots for children in the program are available.

“We’re encouraging employers if they have people in their particular service areas for them to call us so we can do those reverse referrals,” said Adrian Lopez, with Workforce Solutions Alamo.

The deadline for TWC’s funding program is on March 16.

For more information, visit Apply For Child Care - Workforce Solutions Alamo

