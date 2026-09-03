Yoga for Mental Wellbeing

Enjoy two practices in one session! First will be simple yoga poses to help create inner peace and second will be guided meditation using the Miracle of Mind app. These scientifically-backed meditation practices can help enhance mental clarity, stabilize the mind and body, and reduce stress and anxiety! Isha Foundation volunteers will also be present to help and answer questions. No prior experience needed.

The target audience is ages 18+. Children 7+ may attend with a parent/guardian present. Classes are limited to the first 20 attendees to arrive. Please bring your own yoga mat or towel. This session is brought to you by the Isha Foundation, a non-profit aimed at bringing well-being to everyone through yoga and meditation.