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Worth Repeating - Standing on Business

Worth Repeating - Standing on Business

Worth Repeating is a live storytelling event at the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center at Texas Public Radio in downtown San Antonio. Showtime is 7:30pm. Tickets benefit Texas Public Radio.

Worth Repeating - Standing on Business
From getting the impossible done to the rise and grind, these stories are all about gumption.

Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
$10
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Get Tickets
Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
321 W. Commerce St.
San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-614-8977
https://www.tpr.org/