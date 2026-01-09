Worth Repeating - Standing on Business
Worth Repeating - Standing on Business
Worth Repeating is a live storytelling event at the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center at Texas Public Radio in downtown San Antonio. Showtime is 7:30pm. Tickets benefit Texas Public Radio.
Worth Repeating - Standing on Business
From getting the impossible done to the rise and grind, these stories are all about gumption.
Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
$10
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
321 W. Commerce St.San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-614-8977