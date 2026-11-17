Worth Repeating: Preserved
Worth Repeating: Preserved
Worth Repeating is Texas Public Radio's live storytelling event and podcast. Seven stories.
Doors open at 7:00 PM. All shows start at 7:30 PM.
Located at the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
321 W Commerce St, SATX 78205
Dec. 08 — Preserved - From family traditions to restoring what came before, these stories explore what we choose to carry forward across generations.
Have a story to share? Visit tpr.org/storyteller to submit to be a storyteller!
Texas Public Radio
$10.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Texas Public Radio
(210) 614-8977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
Texas Public Radio
321 W CommerceSan Antonio, Texas 78205
2106148977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org