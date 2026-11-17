Worth Repeating is Texas Public Radio's live storytelling event and podcast. Seven stories.

Doors open at 7:00 PM. All shows start at 7:30 PM.

Located at the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater

321 W Commerce St, SATX 78205

Dec. 08 — Preserved - From family traditions to restoring what came before, these stories explore what we choose to carry forward across generations.

Have a story to share? Visit tpr.org/storyteller to submit to be a storyteller!