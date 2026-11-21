Shrinky dinks are a fun crafting experience that lets you make handmade designs into a variety of items, like ornaments, gift tags, garlands, keychains, magnets, and more! Draw or trace your design on the plastic paper, color it in and watch it shrink and harden in our craft oven.

Supplies are provided and there’ll be plenty of winter/holiday themed images to trace and provide inspiration. The only limit is your imagination!

For teens and adults only.