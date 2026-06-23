Wibit of Fun Day at Spring Time Park
Wibit of Fun Day at Spring Time Park
Join us for Wibit of Fun Days and test your skills on a giant inflatable obstacle course at select City pools this summer. Bring your friends, cool off, and enjoy an afternoon of splash-filled fun!
FREE with pool admission. Fun for all ages!
Spring Time Park
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
Spring Time Park
6571 Spring Time Dr.San Antonio, Texas 78249