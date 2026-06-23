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Wibit of Fun Day at Spring Time Park

Wibit of Fun Day at Spring Time Park

Join us for Wibit of Fun Days and test your skills on a giant inflatable obstacle course at select City pools this summer. Bring your friends, cool off, and enjoy an afternoon of splash-filled fun!

FREE with pool admission. Fun for all ages!

Spring Time Park
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
https://www.sanantonio.gov/ParksAndRec/Home
Spring Time Park
6571 Spring Time Dr.
San Antonio, Texas 78249
https://www.sa.gov/Directory/Departments/Parks/Parks-Facilities/Parks/Directory/Spring-Time-Park