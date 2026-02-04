Wholistic Healing in Community Festival

Hosted by NOURISH Healing Collective in collaboration with Breathe Rise Collective and curated by Resilient Child LLC. One community, two spaces: human wellness inside NOURISH, and pet Reiki & wellness on the patio.

Enjoy pet Reiki sessions, human wellness experiences, unique products and services, community connection, an interactive electronic doggy sound bath, and a traditional 30-minute sound bath for parasympathetic nervous system reset by Austin Davis.

Free admission. More info: resilientchild.info