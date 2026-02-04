Wholistic Healing in Community Festival
Wholistic Healing in Community Festival
Hosted by NOURISH Healing Collective in collaboration with Breathe Rise Collective and curated by Resilient Child LLC. One community, two spaces: human wellness inside NOURISH, and pet Reiki & wellness on the patio.
Enjoy pet Reiki sessions, human wellness experiences, unique products and services, community connection, an interactive electronic doggy sound bath, and a traditional 30-minute sound bath for parasympathetic nervous system reset by Austin Davis.
Free admission. More info: resilientchild.info
Nourish Healing Collective
Free
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Nourish Healing Collective
2104469486
210nourish@gmail.com
Nourish Healing Collective
221 W Rhapsody Dr #101San Antonio, Texas 78216
678-978-2325
epc@meditationinaustin.org