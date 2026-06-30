Werk the Stacks Poetry Slam

Step up to the mic with the San Antonio Public Library and spit some rhymes for an evening of poetry. Whether you're slinging stanzas or just snapping along in the audience, this two-round poetry slam promises powerful performances and prizes for the top 3 poets. Only poets intending to perform need to register. If there are open slots left, poets can also sign up at the event. Audience members just need to come and enjoy, but they may be selected as one of the slam judges.