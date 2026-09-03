Welcome Reception- IFCC Fall Artist in Residence: Dr. G. Beatriz “Triz” Rodríguez

Welcome Reception for Dr. G. Beatriz “Triz” Rodríguez, Fall 2026 Artist in Residence at the International Folk Culture Center.

September 23, 2026, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

Location

International Folk Culture Center

MARC building, 2nd floor Ballroom

Our Lady of the Lake University

411 SW 24th St.

RSVP for reception attendance

The International Folk Culture Center announces and welcomes Dr. G. Beatriz “Triz” Rodríguez as the Artist in Residence for Fall 2026. The Welcome Reception will feature a Cuban merienda prepared by Dr. “Triz” herself, as well as interactive elements for participants to engage with the artist’s multi-faceted work.

Rodríguez’s IFCC residency will feature the construction of a participatory and interactive installation in the IFCC Glass Gallery. This installation will feature two intertwined conceptual-physical spaces; “My Hip Hop Lit Review” - a living-room vibe with the artist’s foundational cultural texts, Old School artifacts, aerosol works, and “The Writer’s Bench,” which will draw on the tradition of Writers gathering to sign blackbooks, exchange names, build relations, and develop their distinctive Style together.

Dr. “Triz” Rodríguez brings her creative practice to the IFCC, including her bold, innovative educational research, 30 years of pedagogy in classroom action, street-based, and place-making of Style Writing with aerosol pen. The artist will be collaborating with the OLLU Education Department, OLLU Visual and New Media Arts Department, OLLU Center for Student Involvement and, OLLU Catholic Imaginations course through guest teaching, workshops, community events, and by holding office hours.

About

G. Beatriz "Triz" Rodríguez, JD, PhD, is a San Antonio–raised educator, scholar, and Hip Hop practitioner with nearly 30 years of experience in public schools and community spaces across the US. Her groundbreaking doctoral research developed a “True” Hip Hop Education model that she later brought to life in her 9th grade Geography classroom, generating powerful student outcomes of engagement, empowerment, excellence, empathy, and equality. She co-founded Universal Style School in San Antonio in 2014, and is a leader in advancing Hip Hop pedagogy as a transformative, justice-centered approach to teaching and learning. Her bold aerosol artworks designed to uplift community, can be seen on walls across San Antonio, the US and Mexico.

Contact Information

International Folk Culture Center

aeortega@ollusa.edu

