Webber & Brahms
Webber & Brahms
Season opening concert features Tony Award-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber alongside one of the central composers of classical music: Johannes Brahms, heir apparent to the great Ludwig van Beethoven.
Webber – Symphonic Suite from Phantom of the Opera
“All I ask of you” and “The Phantom of the Opera”
-Brandon Morales, tenor, Bronwyn White, soprano
Johannes Brahms – Symphony No. 1 in C Minor
Cailloux Theater
$29 to $64
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Symphony of the Hills
(830) 792-7469
info@symphonyofthehills.org