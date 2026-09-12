Webber & Brahms

Season opening concert features Tony Award-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber alongside one of the central composers of classical music: Johannes Brahms, heir apparent to the great Ludwig van Beethoven.

Webber – Symphonic Suite from Phantom of the Opera

“All I ask of you” and “The Phantom of the Opera”

-Brandon Morales, tenor, Bronwyn White, soprano

Johannes Brahms – Symphony No. 1 in C Minor