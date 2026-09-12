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Webber & Brahms

Webber & Brahms

Season opening concert features Tony Award-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber alongside one of the central composers of classical music: Johannes Brahms, heir apparent to the great Ludwig van Beethoven.
Webber – Symphonic Suite from Phantom of the Opera
“All I ask of you” and “The Phantom of the Opera”
-Brandon Morales, tenor, Bronwyn White, soprano
Johannes Brahms – Symphony No. 1 in C Minor

Cailloux Theater
$29 to $64
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Symphony of the Hills
(830) 792-7469
info@symphonyofthehills.org
http://symphonyofthehills.org
Cailloux Theater
910 Main
Kerrville, Texas 78028
http://caillouxperformingarts.com