Walmart Wellness Day
Walmart Wellness Day
Walmart will host its nationwide Walmart Wellness Day, offering free health screenings, low-cost immunizations, pharmacist counseling, and giveaways. Vision screenings will be available at stores with Vision Centers.
Following the July 1 launch of the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program, the event will also provide weight-management education, GLP-1 resources, nutrition guidance, and information on virtual care options.
Walmart Pharmacy
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Walmart
Walmart Pharmacy
1515 N LoopSan Antonio , Texas 78232