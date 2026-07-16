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Walmart Wellness Day

Walmart Wellness Day

Walmart will host its nationwide Walmart Wellness Day, offering free health screenings, low-cost immunizations, pharmacist counseling, and giveaways. Vision screenings will be available at stores with Vision Centers.

Following the July 1 launch of the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program, the event will also provide weight-management education, GLP-1 resources, nutrition guidance, and information on virtual care options.

Walmart Pharmacy
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Walmart
Walmart.com/wellnesshub
Walmart Pharmacy
1515 N Loop
San Antonio , Texas 78232