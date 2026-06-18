The CCSA Voices Rising Summer Concert is the culmination of two weeks of summer camp held at the Boys & Girls Club of San Antonio and the Good Samaritan Center — and you're invited to celebrate it with us!

On June 24th at 6 pm, St. Mark Presbyterian Church will fill with the voices of young singers who have spent these weeks building confidence, learning new music, and discovering the joy of singing together.

This free community concert is a chance to witness firsthand what choral music can spark in a child: courage, connection, and pride in something they created together. Come cheer on these incredible singers as their hard work takes the stage.