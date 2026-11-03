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Veteran's Day Car Show

Veteran's Day Car Show

The first annual Summit Men's Car Show will be held to honor military members on Saturday Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Admission for spectators is free. Trophies will be presented in seven categories: best car and truck; classic car and truck, original, hot rod, foreign vehicle, motorcycle and best in show. There will be food trucks, live DJ music and military vehicles. Entry cost for vehicles is $25.

Summit Church
Free
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Summit Church
210-402-0565
HR@SummitSA.co
https://summitsa.com/
Summit Church
2575 Summit Church Road
San Antonio, Texas 78258
• (210) 402-0565
HR@SummitSA.com
https://summitsa.com/