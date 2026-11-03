Veteran's Day Car Show
Veteran's Day Car Show
The first annual Summit Men's Car Show will be held to honor military members on Saturday Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Admission for spectators is free. Trophies will be presented in seven categories: best car and truck; classic car and truck, original, hot rod, foreign vehicle, motorcycle and best in show. There will be food trucks, live DJ music and military vehicles. Entry cost for vehicles is $25.
Summit Church
Free
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Summit Church
210-402-0565
HR@SummitSA.co
Summit Church
2575 Summit Church RoadSan Antonio, Texas 78258
• (210) 402-0565
HR@SummitSA.com