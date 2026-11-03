Veteran's Day Car Show

The first annual Summit Men's Car Show will be held to honor military members on Saturday Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Admission for spectators is free. Trophies will be presented in seven categories: best car and truck; classic car and truck, original, hot rod, foreign vehicle, motorcycle and best in show. There will be food trucks, live DJ music and military vehicles. Entry cost for vehicles is $25.