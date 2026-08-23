Join us for the Veteran Benefits Fair and learn about the valuable benefits available to you and your spouse. Whether you’ve recently retired or have been a veteran for years, this event is designed to provide crucial information and resources to enhance your health and well-being.

Event Highlights:

Free Health Screenings: Check your blood pressure, cholesterol, and more!

VA Benefits Education: Learn about healthcare, disability claims, and pension benefits.

Spousal Support Services: Discover resources available for your loved ones.

Mental Health & Wellness Resources: Access counseling services and stress-relief programs.

Networking Opportunities: Meet fellow veterans and their families.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with experts, access essential services, and ensure you’re receiving all the benefits you’ve earned. We look forward to serving those who have served us!

For any questions, please contact Larry Simms at (224) 715-1491) or email mrldsimms@gmail.com