Ven a Comer 2026 Signature Dinner with Pati Jinich

At the heart of Ven a Comer 2026, the Signature Dinner offers a vibrant tribute to the culinary traditions of the Mexican borderlands. Hosted at Stable Hall, the evening showcases a menu by Pati Jinich, realized by local chefs and inspired by the rich cultural exchanges that define the region.

As emcee, menu curator and storyteller, Pati brings each course to life—sharing the histories, memories, and meanings behind the flavors—creating a dynamic and memorable dining experience rooted in community and tradition.