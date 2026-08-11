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Ven a Comer 2026 Signature Dinner with Pati Jinich

Ven a Comer 2026 Signature Dinner with Pati Jinich

At the heart of Ven a Comer 2026, the Signature Dinner offers a vibrant tribute to the culinary traditions of the Mexican borderlands. Hosted at Stable Hall, the evening showcases a menu by Pati Jinich, realized by local chefs and inspired by the rich cultural exchanges that define the region.

As emcee, menu curator and storyteller, Pati brings each course to life—sharing the histories, memories, and meanings behind the flavors—creating a dynamic and memorable dining experience rooted in community and tradition.

Stable Hall
$500-$10,000
05:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UTSA Libraries
210-458-7830
library.general@utsa.edu
https://lib.utsa.edu/

Artist Group Info

samantharittenberg@gmail.com
Stable Hall
307 Pearl Parkway
San Antonio, Texas 78215
info@stablehall.com
https://www.stablehall.com