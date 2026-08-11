Ven a Comer 2026 Signature Dinner with Pati Jinich
Ven a Comer 2026 Signature Dinner with Pati Jinich
At the heart of Ven a Comer 2026, the Signature Dinner offers a vibrant tribute to the culinary traditions of the Mexican borderlands. Hosted at Stable Hall, the evening showcases a menu by Pati Jinich, realized by local chefs and inspired by the rich cultural exchanges that define the region.
As emcee, menu curator and storyteller, Pati brings each course to life—sharing the histories, memories, and meanings behind the flavors—creating a dynamic and memorable dining experience rooted in community and tradition.
Stable Hall
$500-$10,000
05:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
UTSA Libraries
210-458-7830
library.general@utsa.edu
Artist Group Info
samantharittenberg@gmail.com
Stable Hall
307 Pearl ParkwaySan Antonio, Texas 78215
info@stablehall.com