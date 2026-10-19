URBAN-15 at Luminaria 2026

URBAN-15 is proud to once again participate as an official performer at the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, scheduled for Saturday, November 14 along Houston Street in Downtown San Antonio. Come out to watch URBAN-15’s renowned “Carnaval de San Anto” dance and drum ensemble perform all-new original music and choreography in their hand-made illuminated costumes! Performances will be held on-stage in front of the Alameda Theater at 8 P.M. and 10 P.M. CST.

Joining the URBAN-15 ensemble will be the great “Laser Wizard” Tim Walsh, who will map the front exterior of the Alameda Theater in his brilliant signature laser work! Walsh’s lasers will also be incorporated into URBAN-15’s performance, where they will float above audiences in an ethereal field of smoke and light up in sequence with the percussion patterns of URBAN-15’s drummers. In 2024, Walsh mapped the full northern facade of the Alamo Dome as part of the 2024 Luminaria festivities.