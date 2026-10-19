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URBAN-15 at Luminaria 2026

URBAN-15 at Luminaria 2026

URBAN-15 is proud to once again participate as an official performer at the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, scheduled for Saturday, November 14 along Houston Street in Downtown San Antonio. Come out to watch URBAN-15’s renowned “Carnaval de San Anto” dance and drum ensemble perform all-new original music and choreography in their hand-made illuminated costumes! Performances will be held on-stage in front of the Alameda Theater at 8 P.M. and 10 P.M. CST.

Joining the URBAN-15 ensemble will be the great “Laser Wizard” Tim Walsh, who will map the front exterior of the Alameda Theater in his brilliant signature laser work! Walsh’s lasers will also be incorporated into URBAN-15’s performance, where they will float above audiences in an ethereal field of smoke and light up in sequence with the percussion patterns of URBAN-15’s drummers. In 2024, Walsh mapped the full northern facade of the Alamo Dome as part of the 2024 Luminaria festivities.

Alameda Theater
Free
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

URBAN-15
(210) 736-1500
events@urban15.org
http://urban15.org

Artist Group Info

events@urban15.org
Alameda Theater
318 W Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205
San Antonio, Texas 78205
2107361500
events@urban15.org
https://urban15.org/events/luminaria-2026/