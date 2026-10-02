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URBAN-15 at Day of the Dead SA

URBAN-15 at Day of the Dead SA

Enjoy URBAN-15’s celebrated “Carnaval de San Anto” dance and drum ensemble at this year’s Day of The Dead SA! A free and family friendly event, URBAN-15’s ensemble will slowly make their way through La Villita, all the way to the tallest Catrina and Catrin in the United States!

Join us, Saturday, October 24 at La Villita!

La Villita Historic Village
Free
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

URBAN-15
(210) 736-1500
events@urban15.org
http://urban15.org

Artist Group Info

events@urban15.org
La Villita Historic Village
418 VIllita Street
San Antonio, Texas 78205