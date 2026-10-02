URBAN-15 at Day of the Dead SA
URBAN-15 at Day of the Dead SA
Enjoy URBAN-15’s celebrated “Carnaval de San Anto” dance and drum ensemble at this year’s Day of The Dead SA! A free and family friendly event, URBAN-15’s ensemble will slowly make their way through La Villita, all the way to the tallest Catrina and Catrin in the United States!
Join us, Saturday, October 24 at La Villita!
La Villita Historic Village
Free
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
URBAN-15
(210) 736-1500
events@urban15.org
Artist Group Info
events@urban15.org
La Villita Historic Village
418 VIllita StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78205