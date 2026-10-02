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URBAN-15 at Day of The Dead River Parade

URBAN-15 at Day of The Dead River Parade

Join URBAN-15 this October 23 for the official Day of The Dead River Parade! Featuring URBAN-15’s Dance and Drum Ensemble, the river floats will begin their routes at 7:45 P.M. at the Arneson River Theatre!

Tickets for the Day of The Dead River parade are now available at dayofthedeadsa.com

Arneson River Theatre
From $15
07:45 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

URBAN-15
(210) 736-1500
events@urban15.org
http://urban15.org

Artist Group Info

events@urban15.org
Arneson River Theatre
418 La Villita
San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-269-8581
mariayalasandoval@yahoo.com