URBAN-15 at Day of The Dead River Parade
URBAN-15 at Day of The Dead River Parade
Join URBAN-15 this October 23 for the official Day of The Dead River Parade! Featuring URBAN-15’s Dance and Drum Ensemble, the river floats will begin their routes at 7:45 P.M. at the Arneson River Theatre!
Tickets for the Day of The Dead River parade are now available at dayofthedeadsa.com
Arneson River Theatre
From $15
07:45 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
URBAN-15
(210) 736-1500
events@urban15.org
Artist Group Info
events@urban15.org
Arneson River Theatre
418 La VillitaSan Antonio, Texas 78205
210-269-8581
mariayalasandoval@yahoo.com