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Unwrap the Music

Unwrap the Music

Join the San Antonio Community Wind Ensemble for an afternoon of holiday magic, festive favorites, and spectacular live music! ✨

🎄 Sunday, December 13, 2026
🕝 2:30 PM
📍 Texas A&M University–San Antonio Auditorium
🎟️ FREE ADMISSION!

Enjoy the music of Williams, Elfman, Silvestri, Anderson, Tchaikovsky, and more, performed by some of San Antonio's talented community musicians!

❤️ Presented by the San Antonio Performing Arts Alliance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to bringing exceptional live music to our community.

🎁 Bring your family, invite your friends, and celebrate the season with us!

🌐 www.sat-paa.org

Texas A and M University-San Antonio Auditorium
Free
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Community Wind Ensemble
http://www.sacwe.org

Artist Group Info

San Antonio Community Wind Ensemble
sacwe@sat-paa.org
www.sat-paa.org
Texas A and M University-San Antonio Auditorium
One University Way
San Antonio, Texas 78224
2107841000
https://www.tamusa.edu/festival-de-cascarones/index.html