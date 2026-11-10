Unwrap the Music

Join the San Antonio Community Wind Ensemble for an afternoon of holiday magic, festive favorites, and spectacular live music! ✨

🎄 Sunday, December 13, 2026

🕝 2:30 PM

📍 Texas A&M University–San Antonio Auditorium

🎟️ FREE ADMISSION!

Enjoy the music of Williams, Elfman, Silvestri, Anderson, Tchaikovsky, and more, performed by some of San Antonio's talented community musicians!

❤️ Presented by the San Antonio Performing Arts Alliance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to bringing exceptional live music to our community.

🎁 Bring your family, invite your friends, and celebrate the season with us!

🌐 www.sat-paa.org