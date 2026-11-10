Unwrap the Music
Unwrap the Music
Join the San Antonio Community Wind Ensemble for an afternoon of holiday magic, festive favorites, and spectacular live music! ✨
🎄 Sunday, December 13, 2026
🕝 2:30 PM
📍 Texas A&M University–San Antonio Auditorium
🎟️ FREE ADMISSION!
Enjoy the music of Williams, Elfman, Silvestri, Anderson, Tchaikovsky, and more, performed by some of San Antonio's talented community musicians!
❤️ Presented by the San Antonio Performing Arts Alliance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to bringing exceptional live music to our community.
🎁 Bring your family, invite your friends, and celebrate the season with us!
Texas A and M University-San Antonio Auditorium
Free
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Community Wind Ensemble
Artist Group Info
San Antonio Community Wind Ensemble
sacwe@sat-paa.org
Texas A and M University-San Antonio Auditorium
One University WaySan Antonio, Texas 78224
2107841000