University of the Incarnate Word Theatre Arts Department's production of "Hedda Gabler" By: Henrik Ibsen

Nov. 13, 14, 15 and 18, 19, 20, 2026

Directed by Liz Fisher

Ibsen's most beguiling antiheroine is given a new twist in Jon Robin Baitz's acclaimed adaptation of HEDDA GABLER: She's no longer the chilly, inscrutable manipulator but a woman with, as The New York Times put it, ”a context and a persuasive raison d'être.” Ibsen's classic play here emerges with renewed vitality and newfound dramatic resonance

There is a Sunday matinee that will be at 2pm, but every other show is at 7:30pm.

There will be a talkback performance where the audience can stay and ask questions of the cast and crew.

There will also be an ASL night performed by the local San Antonio ASL group, Stage Hands.