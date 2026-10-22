University of the Incarnate Word Theatre Arts Department's production of "Hedda Gabler" By: Henrik Ibsen
University of the Incarnate Word Theatre Arts Department's production of "Hedda Gabler" By: Henrik Ibsen
Nov. 13, 14, 15 and 18, 19, 20, 2026
Directed by Liz Fisher
Ibsen's most beguiling antiheroine is given a new twist in Jon Robin Baitz's acclaimed adaptation of HEDDA GABLER: She's no longer the chilly, inscrutable manipulator but a woman with, as The New York Times put it, ”a context and a persuasive raison d'être.” Ibsen's classic play here emerges with renewed vitality and newfound dramatic resonance
There is a Sunday matinee that will be at 2pm, but every other show is at 7:30pm.
There will be a talkback performance where the audience can stay and ask questions of the cast and crew.
There will also be an ASL night performed by the local San Antonio ASL group, Stage Hands.
University of the Incarnate Word
$5.00-$12.00 We offer military, first responder, senior citizen, and student discounts.
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Nov 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
University of the Incarnate Word
University of the Incarnate Word
4301 BroadwaySan Antonio, Texas 78209