University Health Drive-Thru Flu Shot

Hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores

Saturday, September 12, 2026

8:00 a.m. – Noon

Precinct 1 Satellite Office

3505 Pleasanton Road, 78221

Registration required at www.UniversityHealth.com/flu

Flu shots provided at no cost.

Children must be at least 6 months old.

COVID-19 vaccine not available at these events.

Drive-thru appointments are limited.