University Health Drive-Thru Flu Shot hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores
University Health Drive-Thru Flu Shot hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores
University Health Drive-Thru Flu Shot
Hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores
Saturday, September 12, 2026
8:00 a.m. – Noon
Precinct 1 Satellite Office
3505 Pleasanton Road, 78221
Registration required at www.UniversityHealth.com/flu
Flu shots provided at no cost.
Children must be at least 6 months old.
COVID-19 vaccine not available at these events.
Drive-thru appointments are limited.
Precinct 1 Satellite Office
Free
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, Precinct 1
210-335-2611
AmyPutney@bexar.org
Precinct 1 Satellite Office
3505 Pleasanton RoadSan Antonio, Texas 78221
210-335-2611