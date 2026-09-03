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University Health Drive-Thru Flu Shot hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores

University Health Drive-Thru Flu Shot hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores

University Health Drive-Thru Flu Shot
Hosted by Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores
Saturday, September 12, 2026
8:00 a.m. – Noon
Precinct 1 Satellite Office
3505 Pleasanton Road, 78221

Registration required at www.UniversityHealth.com/flu

Flu shots provided at no cost.
Children must be at least 6 months old.
COVID-19 vaccine not available at these events.
Drive-thru appointments are limited.

Precinct 1 Satellite Office
Free
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, Precinct 1
210-335-2611
AmyPutney@bexar.org
https://www.bexar.org/3341/Precinct-1-Commissioner-Rebeca-Clay-Flor
Precinct 1 Satellite Office
3505 Pleasanton Road
San Antonio, Texas 78221
210-335-2611