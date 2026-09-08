Unfinished by Alamo City Symphony Viva

Join Alamo City Symphony Viva for the opening concert of the 2026-2027 season, "Unfinished", an extraordinary afternoon of live orchestral music at one of San Antonio's most beloved venues, Travis Park Church. This season's opening program features three stunning works that span centuries of musical brilliance. Experience the haunting and deeply emotional Symphony No. 8 ("Unfinished") by Schubert, the lush and introspective D'un Soir Triste by L. Boulanger, and the sweeping, vibrant energy of Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor by Borodin. Together these works create a program that is as moving as it is magnificent.

Whether you are a lifelong classical music enthusiast or experiencing live orchestral music for the very first time, this is an afternoon not to be missed. Come join us as we open a brand new season of extraordinary music right here in San Antonio!

The concert takes place on Sunday, September 13th, 2026 at 4:00 PM at Travis Park Church, located at 230 E Travis St, San Antonio, TX 78205. Tickets are available at AlamoCityArts.org and all are welcome!

Tickets can be purchased at AlamoCityArts.org. Student, Senior and Military Discounts available.