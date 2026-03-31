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Understanding and Responding to Dementia Behaviors

Understanding and Responding to Dementia Behaviors

This class explains how dementia can cause changes in a person’s behavior, identifies possible triggers for dementia-related behaviors, compares non-medical and medical approaches to addressing behaviors, and reviews the four-step approach to managing behaviors.

Registration is required.

Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. Park
San Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Collins-Garden-Library