Understanding and Responding to Dementia Behaviors
Understanding and Responding to Dementia Behaviors
This class explains how dementia can cause changes in a person’s behavior, identifies possible triggers for dementia-related behaviors, compares non-medical and medical approaches to addressing behaviors, and reviews the four-step approach to managing behaviors.
Registration is required.
Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. ParkSan Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov