U.S. Supreme Court Roundup 2025-2026
U.S. Supreme Court Roundup 2025-2026
The public is invited to attend the annual U.S. Supreme Court Roundup featuring professors from the St. Mary’s University School of Law. Supreme Court cases to be discussed include birth-right citizenship, the scope of presidential power, immigration, search and seizure, voting rights, campaign finance and the Second Amendment.
Thursday, August 27. 5 to 7 p.m. Sarita Kenedy East Law Library on the St. Mary’s School of Law campus.
Sarita Kenedy East Law Library
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
St. Mary's University School of Law
Artist Group Info
jniederkrom@stmarytx.edu
Sarita Kenedy East Law Library
One Camino Santa MariaSan Antonio, Texas 78228
2104363752
rlampley@stmarytx.edu