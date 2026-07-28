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U.S. Supreme Court Roundup 2025-2026

U.S. Supreme Court Roundup 2025-2026

The public is invited to attend the annual U.S. Supreme Court Roundup featuring professors from the St. Mary’s University School of Law. Supreme Court cases to be discussed include birth-right citizenship, the scope of presidential power, immigration, search and seizure, voting rights, campaign finance and the Second Amendment.

Thursday, August 27. 5 to 7 p.m. Sarita Kenedy East Law Library on the St. Mary’s School of Law campus.

Sarita Kenedy East Law Library
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

St. Mary's University School of Law
law.stmarytx.edu

Artist Group Info

jniederkrom@stmarytx.edu
Sarita Kenedy East Law Library
One Camino Santa Maria
San Antonio, Texas 78228
2104363752
rlampley@stmarytx.edu
https://calendar.stmarytx.edu/event/supreme-court-roundup