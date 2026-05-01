U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Candidate Forum District 35
U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Candidate Forum District 35
The League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area present a forum with the two candidates in the U.S. House of Representatives Democratic primary runoff. Attend to hear from candidates Maureen Galindo and Johnny Garcia, who will answer questions from the League and those collected from the audience. This event is free and open to the public. It is presented by the League of Women Voters San Antonio in partnership with American Association of University Women - San Antonio Branch, Radical Registrars, South Texas Business Partnership, and Southwest Voter Registration Education Project.
Brooks- The Sidney Board Room, Waters Edge Building 1
This event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required, but is appreciated.
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 6 May 2026
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area
league@lwvsa.org
Brooks- The Sidney Board Room, Waters Edge Building 1
7515 Inner CircleSan Antonio, Texas 78235