U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Candidate Forum District 35

The League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area present a forum with the two candidates in the U.S. House of Representatives Democratic primary runoff. Attend to hear from candidates Maureen Galindo and Johnny Garcia, who will answer questions from the League and those collected from the audience. This event is free and open to the public. It is presented by the League of Women Voters San Antonio in partnership with American Association of University Women - San Antonio Branch, Radical Registrars, South Texas Business Partnership, and Southwest Voter Registration Education Project.